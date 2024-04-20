I think the Fishergate Centre's stores should move into Preston's many empty shops
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the Post reported earlier this month, a 10-year vision has been unveiled to turn the area opposite Preston station into an office, leisure and residential complex - which would still have some space for retail.
>» Click here to see all the details of what might replace the Fishergate Shopping Centre - and what it could look like.
But with the Fishergate precinct having been a fixture of the Preston shopping experience since it opened in 1986, what would you miss most about if it is eventually demolished?
Here’s how you reacted to the prospect on our Facebook page…
Anne Macdonald
Car park is useful and well used, would be missed.
Barbara Berto
I wouldn’t really notice. Now that Debenhams has gone I rarely go in except to go to Roman, but very often it is closed anyway - and I suppose [some] of the existing shops could relocate to St George’s I just hope they put something attractive in its place and don’t leave a mess.
Angela Kolodziejczak
It is such a shame. Back in the day Fishergate centre was thriving with lots of shops, independent cafes and a miniature train and track running above it all. My sons loved watching the train and it was always really nicely decorated at Christmas. They had a massive Santa in [there] one year. Lovely memories.
Michelle Wild
It’s very sad, the town centre isn’t like it used to be. There’s so many good shops gone and town is becoming so inaccessible, it probably wouldn’t make much difference.
Thomas Samuel Walton
Nothing, can't say I've been for along time
Sam Gore
TKmaxx, TJ Hughes, Sports Direct, Poundland and Primark, I will miss the most. But you never know that just maybe, some of the Fishergate Shopping Centre shops could get relocated into the empty units, like BHS and Wilko.
Gary William Cragg
Nothing anymore now that Debenhams has gone - it's just a shell. It used to be awesome, but that's gone now..
Ian Power
Nothing of any note that couldn't easily relocate into the many vacant shops scattered through Preston. Maybe now they will finally build a music/theatre venue seeing as the Guild Hall is condemned.
Esther Lawson
TJ Hughes, Primark, Roman, being able to park and pop into town.
Martin James Clark
A new Guild Hall complex right next to the train station
Christine Johnson
Car park as it's right side for going back home plus Primark/Roman
Paula Buchanan
Still missing Debenhams! We park there every time we go into Preston shopping
Michelle Beards
It's okay knocking it down, but where are they going to relocate all the shops that are there at the moment?
Abdulsamad Afolabi
I would say Poundland
Jane Pilkington
St George's is way better. I hardly go into town tbh.
Chris Flux
Can [we] just have a break for a few years from this constant construction? Preston feels like a permanent building site for the last 10 years.
Stephen Duncan
This will turn Preston into a complete waste of space if it happens. I will avoid the centre at all costs if this happens.
Barbara Andrews
Primark, Shoe Zone, Roman, TK Maxx
Jean Moffatt
Nothing whatsoever.
John Kershaw
Its shadow.
Rebecca Green
Nothing at all, town is shocking, nothing to go in for - knocking it down is the best.
Dave Ball
Officers Club love some of the clothes in there
Mike Gordon
Since Debenhams closed, nothing.
Peter Abbott
Short cut to the train station.
Ryan Gillett
Nothing.
Louise Thompson
Nothing now!
Stephen Duncan
TK Maxx and TJ Hughes i'll miss most, along with clean toilets as an alternative to the filthy ones on Preston Railway Station.
Sam Eaves
Need them all to move out and fill the empty high street - Primark in the old Bhs. That and cheaper parking [and] we could keep the high street for years to come, but at this rate [it will] just be units you collect from without any human contact. It's very sad.
Nicola Jane Devereux
Can’t believe anyone goes to Preston anymore with all the shops that have disappeared!!
Lynsey Reid
Nothing much as don't venture into the centre much now, as nothing really there!
Um Arwa
Move all the shops to the empty ones elsewhere. Problem solved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.