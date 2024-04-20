I think the Fishergate Centre's stores should move into Preston's many empty shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Post reported earlier this month, a 10-year vision has been unveiled to turn the area opposite Preston station into an office, leisure and residential complex - which would still have some space for retail.

But with the Fishergate precinct having been a fixture of the Preston shopping experience since it opened in 1986, what would you miss most about if it is eventually demolished?

The Fishergate Shopping Centre has been a big part of Preston's high street for almost 40 years

Here’s how you reacted to the prospect on our Facebook page…

Anne Macdonald

Car park is useful and well used, would be missed.

Barbara Berto

Some of you have still got your favourite stores in the Fishergate Shopping Centre, but others say it won't be mised if it's eventually flattened

I wouldn’t really notice. Now that Debenhams has gone I rarely go in except to go to Roman, but very often it is closed anyway - and I suppose [some] of the existing shops could relocate to St George’s I just hope they put something attractive in its place and don’t leave a mess.

Angela Kolodziejczak

It is such a shame. Back in the day Fishergate centre was thriving with lots of shops, independent cafes and a miniature train and track running above it all. My sons loved watching the train and it was always really nicely decorated at Christmas. They had a massive Santa in [there] one year. Lovely memories.

Michelle Wild

One thing many people are worried about losing is the Fishergate car park

It’s very sad, the town centre isn’t like it used to be. There’s so many good shops gone and town is becoming so inaccessible, it probably wouldn’t make much difference.

Thomas Samuel Walton

Nothing, can't say I've been for along time

Sam Gore

TKmaxx, TJ Hughes, Sports Direct, Poundland and Primark, I will miss the most. But you never know that just maybe, some of the Fishergate Shopping Centre shops could get relocated into the empty units, like BHS and Wilko.

Gary William Cragg

Nothing anymore now that Debenhams has gone - it's just a shell. It used to be awesome, but that's gone now..

Ian Power

Nothing of any note that couldn't easily relocate into the many vacant shops scattered through Preston. Maybe now they will finally build a music/theatre venue seeing as the Guild Hall is condemned.

Esther Lawson

TJ Hughes, Primark, Roman, being able to park and pop into town.

Martin James Clark

A new Guild Hall complex right next to the train station

Christine Johnson

Car park as it's right side for going back home plus Primark/Roman

Paula Buchanan

Still missing Debenhams! We park there every time we go into Preston shopping

Michelle Beards

It's okay knocking it down, but where are they going to relocate all the shops that are there at the moment?

Abdulsamad Afolabi

I would say Poundland

Jane Pilkington

St George's is way better. I hardly go into town tbh.

Chris Flux

Can [we] just have a break for a few years from this constant construction? Preston feels like a permanent building site for the last 10 years.

Stephen Duncan

This will turn Preston into a complete waste of space if it happens. I will avoid the centre at all costs if this happens.

Barbara Andrews

Primark, Shoe Zone, Roman, TK Maxx

Jean Moffatt

Nothing whatsoever.

John Kershaw

Its shadow.

Rebecca Green

Nothing at all, town is shocking, nothing to go in for - knocking it down is the best.

Dave Ball

Officers Club love some of the clothes in there

Mike Gordon

Since Debenhams closed, nothing.

Peter Abbott

Short cut to the train station.

Ryan Gillett

Nothing.

Louise Thompson

Nothing now!

Stephen Duncan

TK Maxx and TJ Hughes i'll miss most, along with clean toilets as an alternative to the filthy ones on Preston Railway Station.

Sam Eaves

Need them all to move out and fill the empty high street - Primark in the old Bhs. That and cheaper parking [and] we could keep the high street for years to come, but at this rate [it will] just be units you collect from without any human contact. It's very sad.

Nicola Jane Devereux

Can’t believe anyone goes to Preston anymore with all the shops that have disappeared!!

Lynsey Reid

Nothing much as don't venture into the centre much now, as nothing really there!

Um Arwa