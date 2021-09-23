Hotels group hails busy season in Blackpool and Lancashire

With the pandemic having put the hotels at risk of permanent closure last year, a bumper summer since their reopening in 2021 has seen the two hotels – Liberty’s, Blackpool and the Strathmore hotel in Morecambe which both form part of the Coast and Country Hotel Collection – say they have bounced back, and continue to go from strength to strength.

By the end of August, the hotels had served 9,514 breakfasts to 14,637 guests between them.

Carlo Petza, general manager of Liberty’s, said: “Looking back on what we’ve achieved in the last few months is always a rewarding feeling, but when you put some numbers on it, it just makes it all the more eye-opening.

Liberty's Hotel in Blackpool

To think that, between us, we’ve had more than 14,000 guests in already since reopening really underlines how much the hotels and our destinations have to offer and how hard the hotel teams have worked, whilst also offering great positivity for the future.”

The two hotels are part of the newly formed Coast and Country Hotel Collection, which consists of 37 properties, spread across well-established leisure destinations throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Formerly part of the Shearings brand, the hotels were at risk of permanent closure but have bounced back under new ownership.

The wider group, which is still on the look-out for new staff, is also reflecting on a successful first quarter since re-opening, having looked after a total of 437,966 guests across the portfolio.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director of the Coast & Country Collection, commented: “Following an enormously challenging re-opening period, we’re delighted to have had such a busy summer season.