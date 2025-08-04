New Spar store and petrol station planned for empty car showroom in Preston

A petrol station and convenience store could be set to replace a car showroom in a village on the outskirts of Preston.

The former Browns Mitsubishi site, on Preston Road in Grimsargh, has been vacant since the spring when the firm relocated to nearby Longridge. Now plans have emerged to create a Spar shop and Shell forecourt on the disused plot.

How the proposed new Spar store and petrol station in Grimsargh would look | Eden, via Preston City Council planning portal

If approved, the proposal would see the existing showroom building converted into the retail premises, while a canopy would be created at the front of the site to cover two, double-sided petrol pumps – reintroducing a facility that was last present more than 25 years ago.

Preston-based James Hall and Company – which owns more than 150 Spar outlets across the North – says the new venture would create 10 full-time and 20 part-time jobs.

The layout of the planned new Spar store and petrol station development on Preston Road | Eden, via Preston City Council planning portal

Documents submitted to Preston City Council reveal that a widened entrance and exit is planned in the same spot as the current access point, to enable the safe passage of vehicles in and out of the site – including the HGVs that would be regular visitors as a result of the proposed new use.

A new pedestrian access would also be created, while the entrance to the store itself would be slightly relocated from the position used during the building’s time as a showroom – but still fronting Preston Road.

The Browns Mitsubishi dealership, pictured before its closure earlier this year | Google

The application lodged with town hall planners states that the redevelopment of the site would “enhance” its appearance and “contribute positively to the local area”.

A workshop and MOT station was granted planning permission at the location back in the late 1970s, while a petrol forecourt was given the green light in 1985. Demolition of the latter aspect of the development was approved in 1998 as part of an overhaul of the site and the building of a new showroom.

