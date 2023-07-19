Stores in Preston, Cleveleys and Shadsworth will be stocking the products from 20 July.

Heron Foods expects the range will fly off the shelves and out of the freezers, and are confident shoppers will love the high protein meals and treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Range highlights include tasty protein blueberry pancakes for breakfast, high protein, low calorie meal pots for lunch and protein pizza for tea.

Heron Foods shoppers in Lancashire will soon be able to tuck into protein-packed treats, from pizza, pancakes and more

If shoppers are still peckish or craving something sweet, Heron Foods will also be stocking a range of high protein bars and cookies.

Nick Preston from MuscleFood.com said: “We’re delighted to see some of our exciting range land in Heron Foods stores across the UK and know customers will love what we have to offer.

“Our pizzas are a popular product with our online customers. They’re high protein, low in calories and we’ve sold no end since they first launched eight years ago - they’re a good way to have a treat without piling on the pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cookies and bars are good on the go and the pancakes make a tasty, high protein breakfast.

Stores in Preston, Cleveleys and Shadsworth will be stocking the products from July 20 (Credit: Google)

“The pots are one of the newest additions to our range – they’re low calories so perfect if you want to shed a few pounds, and because they’re high protein, will leave you feeling fuller for longer.

“They’re an easy lunch - ready in minutes - or if you can’t be bothered to cook in the evening!”

The team at Heron Foods and MuscleFood have picked out their four top products for shoppers to try:

Mighty Meaty Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MuscleFood first created their protein pizza eight years ago.

Now they are one of the retailer’s top sellers and the Mighty Meaty version is a popular choice with its online customers.

The tasty high protein pizza is loaded with chicken, bacon and beef and cooks in just 14 minutes.

Other pizza’s stocked at Heron Foods include Goats Cheese, Buffalo Chicken and Cheeseburger pizza.

The range of protein pizzas retail at £4 each or 2 for £7.

Blueberry Pancakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These American style protein pancakes are the perfect start to day - or a cheeky treat during the day.

Each serving of two pancakes packs a massive 13g of protein.

The pancakes retail at £1.25 each or 3 for £3.

Satay Chicken

This high protein pot of Satay Chicken is low in calories and can be dished up in minutes.

The steam cooked chicken and fluffy basmati rice are mixed with green beans and red peppers in a satay sauce.

Perfect for a tasty lunch or when you can’t face cooking!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Satay Chicken pot will retail at £3.50 alongside all other ready meals or 3 for £9.

Others available at Heron Foods include Cajun Beef Pot, Thai Green Pot, Sausage and Bean Breakfast Pot and Mushroom and Spinach Bolognese.

Lemon Drizzle Cookie

For shoppers with a sweet tooth, look no further than the Lemon Drizzle Cookie.

This high protein treat will crush snack craving and is the perfect pick me up for the afternoon slump.

It’ll retail at £1.25 each or 6 for £6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad