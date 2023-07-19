Blackpool’s first award winning pizzeria

“This winning family business is built on respect and pride of former generations in their community. With a distinct nod to the past in their identity, and authentic ingredients and flavours, to their own heritage for all of us to enjoy, ” said the judges.

The awards were once again presented by food writer, broadcaster and proud northerner Nigel Barden along with co-founders of the Family Business Community, Dave Clarkson andSue Howorth who have expressed their delight at the success of the event: “We always want to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees, and bringing the awards back to Manchester again added an extra layer of magic to the occasion. The turnout was our largest to date and felt a fantastic energy in the room which was incredible. We're so grateful for everyone who came out to support the awards and recognise the hard work and dedication of our North West family businesses. It was truly an unforgettable night for everyone in the room!