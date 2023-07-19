News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Blackpool’s first award winning pizzeria

Blackpool’s family run pizzeria Stefani’s based in Cedar Square, Blackpool is the winner of the Food and Drink Establishment’s category in the North West Family Business Awards
By Nico StefaniContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

Stefani's, named as a finalist earlier this year, was announced as the winner of the Food & Drink Establishments category on the night.

“This winning family business is built on respect and pride of former generations in their community. With a distinct nod to the past in their identity, and authentic ingredients and flavours, to their own heritage for all of us to enjoy, ” said the judges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards were once again presented by food writer, broadcaster and proud northerner Nigel Barden along with co-founders of the Family Business Community, Dave Clarkson andSue Howorth who have expressed their delight at the success of the event: “We always want to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees, and bringing the awards back to Manchester again added an extra layer of magic to the occasion. The turnout was our largest to date and felt a fantastic energy in the room which was incredible. We're so grateful for everyone who came out to support the awards and recognise the hard work and dedication of our North West family businesses. It was truly an unforgettable night for everyone in the room!

Becky and Nico Stefani, owners of Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool. Photo: Sheenah Alcock and Victoria SedgwickBecky and Nico Stefani, owners of Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool. Photo: Sheenah Alcock and Victoria Sedgwick
Becky and Nico Stefani, owners of Stefani's Pizzeria, Blackpool. Photo: Sheenah Alcock and Victoria Sedgwick
Most Popular

For more information about the awards and the full list of 2023 winners, visit www.northwestfamilybusinessawards.co.uk

Related topics:Blackpool