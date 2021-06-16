Here are the five places in Lancashire where Aldi aims to open new stores

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

The areas in Lancashire where it is now looking for sites are Colne/Nelson, Darwen, Lancaster, Ormskirk and Penwortham.

Aldi which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Aldi

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and

access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an

Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to

open new stores across the country.”