First look inside Leyland's new Aldi store which opens today

The new store, at the junction of School Lane and Golden Hill Lane, opened at 8am and the Post was invited for a sneak peak inside.

Store manager Charlotte Garner said: "It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with easy access to affordable, high quality food."

She said the new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award winning ‘Specially Selected’ range - which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine - exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle, every Thursday and Sunday, offering a range of products, from electrical items to gardening tools.

The store's normal opening hours are Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm and Sunday: 10am – 4pm.

1. Little shoppers James, Ava, Dorothy, and Harry

2. The new Aldi store

3. Little shopper Dorothy with Katy

4. Charlotte Garner is the store manager