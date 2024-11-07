‘Healthy’ Preston takeaway gets the green light, but schoolkids to be deterred

Plans for a new takeaway and restaurant in Preston have been the go-ahead - but its opening hours will be restricted because of how close it is to a secondary school.

The Donya Breakfast Bar venture billed itself as a “healthier option” when it sought approval from Preston City Council to open on New Hall Lane.

It promised to offer “healthy all-day breakfast, grilled, baked, vegetarian, vegan, kosha, halal meat and Keto…options to the general public in an area where these…are not available.”

Town hall planners have now granted permission for the business, which will be based at the junction of Moseley Street - where signs identifying it as the Izmir Grill have recently been put up.

However, in spite of its claimed health credentials, a condition has been imposed on the eatery which means the takeaway element of the operation will not be able to open before 5pm on weekdays in order to prevent pupils from nearby Eden Boys School using it during their lunch break.

The takeaway will open until 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10pm on Sundays. The eat-in side of the business will be allowed to operate from 8am every day.

No public objections were received to the proposal.

In its planning application, the operator also pledged to offer healthy eating advice, stating: “The business wishes to promote [a] healthy lifestyle and eating, with its main purpose being employing [a] health professional to provide long-term eating programmes to their clientele with meals on a daily basis – and with the option of a home delivery service, takeaway, and consumption of food and drink on the premises.

“The [site] is the perfect location for a healthier option restaurant and takeaway, providing an alternative to the predominant unhealthy curry and fried chicken options currently available in the area.”