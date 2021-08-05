Flooring Superstore opens outlet in Preston

Flooring superstore

Flooring Superstore has invested £200,000 in the new 4,080 square foot store at The Capitol Centre on London Way, Walton-le-Dale, Preston.

The store, which has created four new sales representative roles for local people, will be the 15th launched by Flooring Superstore in the UK since non-essential retail was permitted to resume trading in April.

Regional manager Greig Anderson said: “Our store openings are coming thick and fast, and we are delighted to have now been able to add Preston to our list of locations in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s our first store in Lancashire so it has strategic importance to us, and we’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers from Saturday and beginning to make our own contribution to the local and regional economy.”

So far in 2021, Flooring Superstore has launched stores in Huddersfield, Doncaster, Newcastle, Norwich, Lincoln, Hull, Orpington, Basingstoke, Carlisle, Reading, Catford, Kidderminster, and Plymouth.

As it opened a store in Preston, another in Cheltenham opened, taking the total number of stores in the UK to 37.

With Glasgow and Southampton opening in August and more planned for the rest of the year, the retailer is well on course to reach its target of 50 stores by the end of 2021.

Shoppers visiting Flooring Superstore in Preston will have access to a wide range of flooring such as carpets, vinyl, laminate, real wood, luxury vinyl tiles, EvoCore and the UK’s largest selection of artificial grass.

Mr Anderson added: “Despite interruptions caused by Covid-19, we have continued with our expansion programme throughout 2020 and 2021 and the reaction when we open new stores is always very positive.”

***Thankyou for reading.

To keep up to date with all the local news, please consider subscribing to our website.