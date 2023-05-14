Garden World offers a range of indoor and outdoor plants, and everything you need to enjoy summer living for less.

The relatively new chain of discount garden centres is owned by The Gift Company, who also have a store at the outlet centre on Anchorage Road.

A beautiful range of indoor greenery on display, and all at discounted prices.

The large outlet is just inside Affinity’s main entrance – with easy access to the car park. A home delivery service will also be available.

We went for a look inside.

Customers take a look at what's on offer at the brand new Garden World outlet in Fleetwood

There are things to keep the little ones amused - like this car ride.

Poppy's Cafe, at the new Garden World centre, has a wide range of ice cream flavours available

The kids can get their hands dirty with their own range of gardening toys and wheelbarrows

Pictured L-R are Paul Gage, manager Joanne Davies, Vincent Cornwall and Rob Unsworth.

The large, airy cafe serves hot drinks, a delicious range of cakes, baked goods, cooked meals and snacks

Staff keeping the plants in top condition at Garden World in Fleetwood

A selection of flowers available outdoors

Patio furniture, barbecue equipment and outdoor living items will help you to make the most of summer.