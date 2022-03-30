Look inside the new 24-hour gym which has opened in the former Argos store in Leyland

The Mayor of South Ribble Jane Bell opened The Gym – located next to The Range and Morrisons in Olympian Way – on Wednesday, March 30.

We sent a photographer to take a look at the gym’s facilities:

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

1. The Gym, Leyland The Mayor of South Ribble enjoying the new facilities. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. The Gym, Leyland Located five minutes away from the M6, the contract-free gym offers personal training and instructor-led classes, as well as free parking and WiFi. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. The Gym, Leyland Memberships start from £9.99 for the first three months, before rising to £15.99 after the introductory period ends. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. The Gym, Leyland The Gym Leyland will become the company's fourth Lancashire branch. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales