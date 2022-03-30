A new health and fitness centre, operated by The Gym, has officially opened its doors.

Look inside the new 24-hour gym which has opened in the former Argos store in Leyland

A new 24-hour gym in Leyland has officially opened its doors to members.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:57 pm

The Mayor of South Ribble Jane Bell opened The Gym – located next to The Range and Morrisons in Olympian Way – on Wednesday, March 30.

We sent a photographer to take a look at the gym’s facilities:

The Mayor of South Ribble enjoying the new facilities.

Located five minutes away from the M6, the contract-free gym offers personal training and instructor-led classes, as well as free parking and WiFi.

Memberships start from £9.99 for the first three months, before rising to £15.99 after the introductory period ends.

The Gym Leyland will become the company's fourth Lancashire branch.

