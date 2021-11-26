Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked more than a dozen Amazon depots across the UK on Black Friday

The activist group tweeted that it is blockading fulfilment centres at 13 sites across the UK, including Manchester, Bristol, Tilbury in Essex and Dartford in Kent.

Around 15 eco-warriors are blocking the HGV routes in and out of a depot in Dunfermline, Fife, which is one of 13 across the UK being targeted.

Workers in cars were being allowed in and out of the depot where protesters set up at 4am today (Fri) but HGVs have been blocked.

Extinction Rebellion activists blockading one of the UK's largest Amazon depots

Simon MacLardie, 54, from Inverness, Highlands, said four of his fellow protesters were ‘locked in’ - with one being chained to the innards of a washing machine.

The nurse accused Amazon of fuelling the climate crisis by profiting from ‘excessive consumption’.

The move came as Amazon workers went on strike today to demand better wages and conditions in warehouses across the world.

Simon said: “We’ve blocked the entrance for HGVs.

“There are a couple of trucks stuck on the road behind us to get out.

“There are four people locked on.

“One has a washing machine inside.

“They’ve cut through the washing machine and locked themselves on.

“We haven’t blocked the entrance for cars so the workers can get in and out.

“It’s to do with a toxic model of capitalism and all the waste.

“Black Friday is encouraging people to spend more, buy more and consume more.

“Excessive consumption is killing us - we can’t afford consumerism anymore.

“We’re planning to stay until the afternoon or as long as we can.”

Extinction Rebellion member Meg Peyton-Jones, 26, from Edinburgh, accused Amazon of 'sacrificing everything on the altar of profit'.

PhD student Meg added: "We're hoping to disrupt up to 50 per cent of deliveries today.

"Make Amazon Pay are asking for better working conditions and better pay.

"We want to support them.

"Exploitation and sacrificing everything on the altar of profit - it is the same reason we're in the climate crisis."

Dunfermline is the only Scottish fulfilment centre being blocked.

Amazon’s largest UK centre in Tilbury, Essex is being blocked, along with those in Coventry, Warwickshire; Manchester; Doncaster, South Yorkshire; Darlington, County Durham; Newcastle; Peterborough, Cambridgeshire; Derby, Derbyshire; Rugeley, Staffordshire; Dartford, Kent; Bristol; and Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a protest at Amazon Way, in Dunfermline, on Friday, November 26

"Officers are currently in attendance and engaging with protesters."

An Amazon spokesperson said:

“At Amazon, we take our responsibilities very seriously. That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store. We know there is always more to do, and we’ll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK. We’re proud to have invested £32bn in the UK since 2010, creating 10,000 new permanent jobs across the country this year alone, and generating a total UK tax contribution of £1.55bn in 2020.

"We have a large network of sites across the UK and are working to minimise any potential disruption to customers.

"Together with the police, we are working on site to ensure the safety of our employees and those protesting."