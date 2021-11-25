We've been chatting to Preston retailers ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday: How you can also support local stores in Preston when looking for a bargain

With Black Friday nearly upon us and the hunt for a bargain heightening, Preston traders have asked shoppers to think local.

By Emma Downey
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:43 pm

Most of the offers thrust under our noses are for those big-name, national and international brands, so we popped into Preston and asked retailers what their plans were this weekend.

Talisha Nguyen and Tilli Singleton from Balm and Co. will also be running a Black Friday deal

Owner of Brands Outlet Casual Wear, Maaz Ahmed, will be offering 20% off everything on the day.

al Couture owner of Couture Designerwear will be offering 10% off in his store on Black Friday

Hollywood Exports in Preston which sells vintage clothing has been open for four years and has three other sites. Run by owners Kay Pickles, pictued, and Matt Taylor, the shop is currently offering a vintage clothing by the kilo deal for its regulars. “We are doing our bit to help the regular customers by putting a password on Instagram and Facebook. The password will be released tomorrow and customers who come in and quote it can avail of £15 instead of £20 a kilo for clothing," Matt said.

