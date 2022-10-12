Majestic Wine is taking over the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant, with huge “opening soon” banners at the front.

It follows news last week that Mediterranean tapas restaurant Bella Maria will be opening later this month at the former Prezzo site.

Photo Neil Cross; Majestic at Preston's Capitol Centre

Both sites have been empty for more than a year, and are set either side of Vue Cinema on the complex.

For Majestic – which has stores in Lytham and Clitheroe – it is a return to Preston, after its shop in Blackpool Road closed down.

A spokesman said: “We're delighted to be returning to Preston, a city we previously had a store a decade in.

"We know we have a number of loyal Majestic customers in the area, as well as lots of potential new ones, and are excited to reopen our doors on the new site at the Capitol Centre."

Five jobs are set to be created at the store.

What will it be like?

The store will feature a Tasting Counter, with free tastings seven days a week, a dedicated Fine Wine area - and services available include free local store delivery, free Click and Collect as well as Tasting Events.

The store will also stock over 1,100 different wines, beers and spirits. No opening date has been given.

What’s happening with Majestic?

The company opened five new stores in 2020 - 2021, all delivering over £2m in annual revenue.

They have opened a further four stores in 2022, and with another 76 potential sites identified across the UK. In August, Majestic even offered a year’s supply of wine anyone who could help find new sites.

What else is opening?

It is a time of renewed prosperity at the Capitol Centre, with Home Bargains set to open in the former Tesco site next month.

It will be the biggest Home Bargains in Lancashire – superseding the Blackburn branch which opened in 2020 - and will include an in-store cafe, bakery and garden centre.