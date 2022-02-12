Drivers warned of road works ahead as Preston's electric cable network is upgraded

Electricity North West are due to start work upgrading 5.4KM of underground electricity cables around the city this week.

The scheme, which starts on Fulwood Row, will help improve reliability for thousands of customers as demand for electricity increases.

Holly Stewart, who is overseeing the work in Preston for Electricity North West, said: “The project has been in planning for several months and I’m delighted we’re able to confirm a start date.

Electricity North West's engineers are set to be working on roads around Preston

“The project is huge for Preston. We’re going to be upgrading 5.4KM of underground cables which will have major benefits for thousands of our customers and the city.”

Work on the project is expected to last six months and will see engineers work on Fulwood Row, Watling Street Road, Park Walk, Victoria Road, West Road, Garstang Road and Black Bull Lane.

Temporary traffic lights will also be used throughout the scheme to ensure engineers can work safely in the roads.

Holly Stewart added: “This is a major project for Preston and while the benefits of underground cables mean they are less susceptible to power cuts than overhead lines, unfortunately work like this to replace them can’t be done without some disruption.

“Our aim is to keep any disruption to a minimum and I want to thank everybody for their cooperation and patience.

“The work we’re carrying out is essential because as the country moves away from traditional fossil fuels for things like heating and transport everyone will be using more electricity for electric heat pumps and electric vehicles.