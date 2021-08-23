Doggy day care near me: These are 6 of the best pet sitting services in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

But what does this mean for four-legged friends, and the very real concerns over post-Covid separation anxiety after months of being by our side.

One solution to this problem is dog day care, which many people are turning to as life continues to return to normal.

If you have been considering a service near you, but aren't sure where to start, here are the best dog day care services (with 10 reviews or more) according to Google reviews.

Is your pet pooch stuck at home alone?

A Day In The Dog House

A Day In The Dog House | 194 Hoghton Ln, Higher Walton, Preston PR5 4EH | Rating: 5 out of 5 (10 Google reviews) "Staff are great and show real care and attention to the Dogs."

Aunties Doggie Daycare, Grooming & Shop

Aunties Doggie Daycare, Grooming & Shop | 5 Club St, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6FN | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (55 Google reviews) "Great place and great service and would recommend to anyone and top staff."

Good Dogs Daycare

Good Dogs Daycare | Milton House, Winery Ln, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4AR | Day care prices start from £20 | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (28 Google reviews) "Great place lovely staff my dog cant wait to go in when we pull up outside."

Misfits K9 Services Dog Daycare and behavioural service

Misfits K9 Services Dog Daycare and behavioural service | 25 Roman Way, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BD | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (25 Google reviews) "All the staff are really approachable, friendly and dogs are their life."

Paws Playhouse Doggy Day Care

Paws Playhouse Doggy Day Care | Business Park, Unit 18 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland, Preston PR25 2DY | Rating: 5 our of 5 (17 Google reviews) "Owners are lovely and great with the dogs."

The Paws Pack