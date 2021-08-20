Here are 10 dog friendly places to eat and drink in Preston

So, when you are out and about around Preston, knowing where you and your companion will be welcome is a must.

Whether it's a quick brew or pint, or bite to eat, these places in and around Preston that will welcome you and your four-legged companion.

If you fancy travelling further afield, here are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor.

Have we missed anywhere? Email [email protected]

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. 1842 Bar 1842 Bar, Exchange Sq, Lune Street, Preston. Well-behaved dogs welcome - and they get a bowl of water. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Continental The Continental, South Meadow Lane. One of the best pubs in Preston. Great ale, good food. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Dolphin The Dolphin, Marsh Ln, Longton Preston PR4 5JY. Welcomes dogs in the snug bar where you can also eat. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Fleece The Fleece, Liverpool Road, Penwortham PR1 9XD. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Photo: Google Photo Sales