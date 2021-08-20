Here are 10 dog friendly places to eat and drink in Preston

So, when you are out and about around Preston, knowing where you and your companion will be welcome is a must.
Whether it's a quick brew or pint, or bite to eat, these places in and around Preston that will welcome you and your four-legged companion.
If you fancy travelling further afield, here are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor.
Have we missed anywhere? Email [email protected]
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more