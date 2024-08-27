Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These strategies to control your finances could help you secure a debt-free future 💪

Debt recovery is achievable with the right approach and careful financial management

Understanding your financial situation is crucial to creating a successful debt repayment plan

Managing emotions and avoiding panic is key to making sound financial decisions during debt recovery

Creating a budget and sticking to it forms the foundation of financial stability

Long-term habits are essential for staying out of debt and securing a debt-free future

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debt can feel like a suffocating burden, one that hangs over you and affects every aspect of your life.

If you're currently in debt, you're far from alone. In fact, millions of people worldwide are in a similar situation, struggling to make ends meet while juggling the weight of financial obligations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is that getting out of debt is possible with the right approach, mindset and strategies.

In this article we’ll provide practical, safe, and secure practices for recovering from debt and offer advice on avoiding pitfalls that might make your situation worse.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Don’t panic

First thing’s first, if you’re deeply in debt, it’s natural to feel panicked or hopeless. But it’s important to manage these emotions so they don’t cloud your judgement or lead to poor financial decisions. Here’s how to keep calm:

Seek support: Talk to a financial advisor or a non-profit credit counselling service. These professionals can help you create a plan and offer advice tailored to your specific situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Break it down: Instead of focusing on the total amount of debt, break it down into smaller, more manageable goals. Celebrate each milestone, no matter how small, as progress towards your ultimate goal.

Stay positive: Remember that getting out of debt is a process. It won’t happen overnight, but with persistence and discipline, you can regain control of your finances. Focus on the long-term benefits of being debt-free - less stress, more financial freedom and the ability to build wealth.

Understand your debt

Before you can start the journey of debt recovery, it’s crucial to have a clear understanding of your financial situation.

Begin by making a comprehensive list of all your debts, including credit cards, loans, bills, and any other liabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Note down the total amount owed, interest rates, minimum monthly payments, and due dates. This will give you a clear picture of where you stand and help you prioritise which debts need immediate attention.

Create a budget

A budget is your most powerful tool for getting out of debt. It allows you to track your income and expenses, ensuring that you’re not spending more than you earn. To create a budget:

Calculate your income: Include all sources of income - salary, bonuses, freelance work, etc.

List your expenses: Break down your monthly expenses into categories such as housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, and entertainment. Don’t forget to include irregular expenses like car maintenance or subscriptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prioritise needs over wants: Differentiate between essential expenses (needs) and non-essential ones (wants). Focus on cutting back or eliminating the latter to free up money for debt repayment.

Set a debt repayment goal: Allocate as much as you can towards paying off your debts. Start with the highest interest debt (the “avalanche” method) or the smallest debt (the “snowball” method), depending on what motivates you more.

Recover your debt

Negotiate with creditors: Don’t be afraid to reach out to your creditors to discuss your situation. You may be able to negotiate lower interest rates, extended payment plans or even settle for a lower amount than what you owe. Creditors would rather work with you than risk you defaulting entirely.

Automate payments: Set up automatic payments for your debts to avoid late fees and ensure that you’re consistently chipping away at your balances. Automation also helps reduce the stress of remembering multiple due dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider debt consolidation: If you have multiple high-interest debts, consolidating them into a single loan with a lower interest rate might be a good option. This can simplify your payments and reduce the total amount of interest you’ll pay over time. But do be cautious with this approach - ensure that the new loan has better terms and that you won’t be tempted to accrue new debt.

Avoid new debt: It might sound obvious, but taking on new debt while trying to pay off existing obligations is counterproductive. Avoid using credit cards unless absolutely necessary and focus on living within your means.

Things to avoid

Quick-fix solutions: Payday loans, high-interest personal loans, or cash advances may seem like easy ways to get money quickly, but they come with extremely high-interest rates and fees. These quick fixes often lead to a cycle of debt that’s even harder to escape.

Debt settlement companies: Be wary of companies that promise to settle your debts for a fraction of what you owe. While some may be legitimate, many charge hefty fees and can actually harm your credit score. Always research thoroughly and consider negotiating with creditors yourself before resorting to such services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ignoring the problem: It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and want to avoid the issue entirely, but ignoring your debt won’t make it go away. In fact, it will only get worse as interest accrues and late fees pile up. Face your debt head-on and take proactive steps to address it.

Stay out of debt

Once you’ve made progress in reducing your debt, it’s important to establish habits that will keep you from falling back into the same situation.

Build an emergency fund: An emergency fund acts as a financial safety net, allowing you to cover unexpected expenses without relying on credit cards or loans. Aim to save at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Continue budgeting: Don’t stop budgeting just because you’re out of debt. A budget helps you stay on top of your finances, ensuring that you’re living within your means and saving for future goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid lifestyle inflation: As your income grows, it can be tempting to upgrade your lifestyle - new car, bigger house, more holidays. But this often leads to increased expenses and potential debt. Instead, maintain your current lifestyle and use the extra income to build savings, invest, or pay off remaining debts.

Invest in financial education: The more you understand about personal finance, the better equipped you’ll be to make sound decisions. Read books, attend workshops or follow reputable financial blogs to keep learning.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and experiences on the journey to financial freedom! Have you faced challenges in managing debt, or do you have success stories to share? Join the conversation in the comments section.