Covid outbreak shuts Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard

The hotel, along with the spa and gym, have been closed since New Year's Eve due to the outbreak and will remain closed until Friday, January 7.

Management said the number of staff having to self-isolate meant it was "unable to staff the complex safely" and a decision was made to close the entire site to prevent further infection.

A message posted on the hotel's Facebook page said: "Unfortunately due to a high number of staff testing positive for covid, we are unable to staff the complex safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Best Western Park Hall Hotel, as well as its spa and gym, had to close on New Year's Eve due to the outbreak and will remain closed until Friday, January 7. Pic: Google

"The general manager has had to make the difficult decision to close the hotel and leisure club for 7 days to help stop the spread of the virus.

"Therefore we are closed from December 31 and we will reopen on Friday, January 7.

"We can only apologise for the inconvenience but the is paramount.

"We politely ask you not to phone the hotel, as the phones will not be monitored during this time, however, we will continue to monitor emails from home.

Revellers had to provide evidence of their vaccine status or negative tests before being allowed admittance to the Boxing Day party at Park Hall Hotel

"If you have any questions please email [email protected]

"We thank you for your continued support and we will see you all on January 7."

It follows the hotel's popular Boxing Day bash (see video) where hundreds of revellers partied across the hotel complex, including the nightclub, courtyard, barn and hotel.

The 'epic party', which was cancelled the previous year due to Covid, ran until 4am and guests were asked to provide proof of their double-jabbed vaccine status or a negative test result prior to entry.

In the days following the event, staff reported feeling unwell with a "high number" testing positive for Covid. As a result, management made the decision to close the hotel for "the safety of staff and customers".

But speaking to the Post, management said it does not believe the outbreak is linked to the Boxing Day event.

A spokesman for the hotel said: "We don't think it's from Boxing Day. This started with the restaurant staff and from there it spread to other areas.

"And in order to curb the spread and to keep our staff and guest safe, we have introduced a circuit breaker and closed the hotel for 7 days.

"We will clean all areas down and sanitize before reopening on January 7."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.