Did you enjoy a rave back in the day?

Preston bars and clubs: How many of these nightspots bring back memories from your youth?

From rave nights to superclubs Preston has been home to some iconic venues over the years

By Iain Lynn
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:38 pm

If you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city's history.

Here are just some of the venues where many Preston residents spent their youth.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1.

This former cotton mill in Aqueduct Street has undergone a number of changes as a venue and has recent incarnations, featuring a Shisha bar and the newest addition the Escape Room Preston, where players take part in prison-break type experience. The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998

Photo Sales

2.

Also Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and Evoque, many a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises

Photo Sales

3.

Squires, opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston’s biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning in its day

Photo Sales

4.

Squires, opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston’s biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning in its day

Photo Sales
PrestonLancashire Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 3