Council says no to ‘modern phoneboxes’ on these Preston streets

BT has been told it cannot install two of its new ‘street hub’ communication and media units in Preston - because they will be too cluttering.

The proposed facilities would have provided free 5G wi-fi and UK calls, a USB charging point, an emergency services contact button and two digital display screens showing both adverts and local public information messages.

The telecoms giant wanted to put one hub on Friargate North - outside the Rotana cafe, where it would have replaced a more traditional phonebox - and another on New Hall Lane, in front of the Club 3000 Bingo hall.

However, Preston City Council planning officials have refused permission for the installations, which would have stood almost three metres tall, one-and-a-quarter metres wide and 35cm deep.

How the street hub would have looked, replacing the phone box that currently stands in the location, as shown here | BT

The authority has yet to reach a decision about three other suggested locations on Friargate South, near McDonald’s, elsewhere on New Hall Lane and on Church Street.

BT argued in its applications for all of the sites that while the units would be “a noticeable addition”, they would “not automatically result in an overwhelming adverse harm occurring”.

The firm added that the hubs - of which there are almost 1,000 nationwide - were “an opportunity to help future-proof the high street, making [it] smarter, safer and more sustainable”, by providing “a sleek, modern answer to the demands of a digitally connected, converged-media society".

It also pledged that the facilities - funded by the advertising shown on the display screens - would be remotely monitored around the clock, inspected weekly and cleaned at least once a fortnight.

However, town hall planners concluded that the hub proposed for Friargate North would be at odds with the “extensive public realm improvement works” carried out on the route in recent years, which is now largely pedestrianised.

They noted that existing street furniture in the area was usually less than a metre high, adding: “It is considered the size and siting of the proposed hub would have a significant unacceptable adverse impact upon the character of the street by increasing street clutter in an area where efforts have been made to reduce it, as well as reducing the width of the footway available to be used by pedestrian traffic.”

A similar case was made against the New Hall Lane site, which was said to have “limited street clutter”.

The city council earlier this year rejected plans for combined communication, advertising and defibrillator hubs at five locations in the city centre, which were brought forward by In Focus Public Networks Ltd..

