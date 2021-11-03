"Could be amazing but...": What readers made of preliminary details for Debenhams site

Martin Property Group spokesman Gary Martin said it is hoped to divide the Debenhams unit, which was sited over three floors, into separate units. He revealed proposals to build on part of the centre's car park and ambitious plans to create a new gateway entrance in the "Station Quarter as it's become".

Martin said: "We're engaging with all the key stakeholders to look at what's right in terms of the development site. There's still a need for the Fishergate Centre but retail is changing."

The site has been a real talking point since it shut six months ago and today’s update again got you talking. Here’s what you had to say...

You've been debating the early noises about what could happen to Debenhams

“Ooooooooo a station quarter to Preston’s long list of quarters how fabulous! So how many quarters will that be now 6, 7 or 8 I really dont know ive lost count? When I was at school things only had 4 quarters,” Richard Jon Youll, Facebook

“Just bring back Debenhams and in Blackpool too. We want you back!!!!!” Anne Dugdale, Facebook

“Why office space, when hybrid working is hopefully becoming the norm?” Margaret McLaughlin, Facebook

“Should make it into something like printworks, bars, restaurants,” Sharon Reay, Facebook

“Primark should go in there one we got is too small,” Caroline Hodgkinson, Facebook

“Why don't they bring back the old fruit and veg shops, butchers, bakerys, hardware shop etc etc like we use to have locally years ago,” Joanna Lawson, Facebook

“Well let's hope its not going to be Aldi, Poundland, Lidl, B&M etc! I think we have enough of them! I feel it could be something amazing but it will just end up being drab just like the docks! So many opportunities missed. Preston could be such a fantastic place for shopping, bars and entertainment for all the places north of Preston. We just don't seem to get the whole thing right! It's a mish mash of great ideas gone wrong!” Sheila Bolger, Facebook

“Bring back Woolworths!” Jamie Thornton, Facebook