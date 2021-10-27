Both the Debenhams & BHS buildings in Preston are currently disused.

Debenhams and BHS: These are the retail brands you'd like to see move into Preston's disused buildings

Almost six months on from Preston's flagship Debenhams store permanently closing its doors, and several year since BHS closed, it's still unclear what the future holds for these key retail spaces.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 12:49 pm

Now, former Preston mayor Coun David Borrow has called on landlords and property owners to explore new ways of "breathing life into empty shops".

Following yesterday's report, readers took to social media to suggest which retail brands they'd like to see in Preston as well as suggesting other potential uses for the two spaces.

Here are just some of the suggestions.

1. Tesco

Preston currently has several Tesco Express stores, but some readers think the city would benefit from a larger store.

2. Zara

Currently the closest Zara clothing stores are in Liverpool and Manchester.

3. Primark

The Fishergate Shopping Centre is currently home to Primark, but some readers would like to see the brand move into the bigger Debenhams space.

4. Selfridges

Selfridges was another popular suggestion for the unused Debenhams building.

