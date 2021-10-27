Now, former Preston mayor Coun David Borrow has called on landlords and property owners to explore new ways of "breathing life into empty shops".
Following yesterday's report, readers took to social media to suggest which retail brands they'd like to see in Preston as well as suggesting other potential uses for the two spaces.
Here are just some of the suggestions.
