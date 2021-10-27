Following yesterday's report, readers took to social media to suggest which retail brands they'd like to see in Preston as well as suggesting other potential uses for the two spaces.

Here are just some of the suggestions.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Tesco Preston currently has several Tesco Express stores, but some readers think the city would benefit from a larger store. Photo Sales

2. Zara Currently the closest Zara clothing stores are in Liverpool and Manchester. Photo Sales

3. Primark The Fishergate Shopping Centre is currently home to Primark, but some readers would like to see the brand move into the bigger Debenhams space. Photo Sales

4. Selfridges Selfridges was another popular suggestion for the unused Debenhams building. Photo Sales