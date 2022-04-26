Coppull fish and chip shop scores 0 hygiene rating in Council inspection

Singleton’s in Preston Road was told ‘major improvements’ were needed after a food safety officer turned up unannounced on Friday, March 25.

The outcome of the inspection, published by the Food Standards Agency, advised the chippy that improvements were needed in relation to food handling, cleanliness of facilities and management of food safety.

During the visit, the food safety officer took into consideration a number of requirements, including appropriate ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, as well as the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food.

Singleton's Fish and Chip Shop in Preston Road, Coppull was given a 0 hygiene rating after a Council inspection on March 25, 2022

It was found that improvements were necessary in these areas.

In regards to the management of food safety, the inspector reported that ‘major improvements’ were needed “to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat”.

The officer also advised the manager that “evidence was needed to show that staff know about food safety” and that acceptable standards will be maintained in future.

The inspector concluded that Singleton’s must improve its standards ahead of its next inspection.

Chorley Council has been asked to provide the food safety officer’s full report.

How do food safety inspector’s judge a business?

Following a hygiene inspection, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.