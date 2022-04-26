Summer drive-in cinema with beer garden coming to Camelot Theme Park next month

From next month, Park N Party – who brought us the horror-themed Camelot Rises drive-in over the winter– will transform the park into a “sun-soaked bonanza” boasting feel-good films, singalongs, food vans and beer garden.

Over six weekends from May 20 to June 24, the new Summer Knights drive-in will host five theme-nights – Cult Night, Date Night, Fright Night, Family Night and Sing-A-Long.

There will be 21 films to choose from, including singalongs Grease, Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia! and cult classics such as Fight Club and teen comedy Superbad.

“Things are heating up at Camelot, just in time for an unforgettable summer”, said a spokesman. “With live performances, our resident DJ, a fully licensed bar and the perfect excuse to dress up as your favourite Pink Lady - Saturday Sing-Alongs aren't to be missed.

"With nights dedicated to cult movies, chilling horror, joyful singalongs and family-friendly fun, we've made sure everyone has a reason to love Summer Knights down at the old Camelot grounds.”

Tickets are on sale and cost £26 per car. To book and for more information, visit the Park N Party website.

Full listing

- Grease

- Dirty Dancing

- The Greatest Showman

A retro-themed drive-in cinema with food vendors, bar, live music and fancy dress nights is coming to the old Camelot Theme Park this summer. Pic credit: Park N Party

- Anchorman 2

- Insidious

- Pitch Perfect

- Sing!

- True Romance

- The King’s Man

- Mamma Mia!

- Encanto

- Fight Club

- The Grudge

- Rocky Horror

- Sing 2!

- Kill Bill Vol.1

House of Gucci

- West Side Story (2021)

- Superbad

- The Nun