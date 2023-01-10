Clayton Brook takeaway the Village Bite closes due to rising costs
A takeaway in Clayton Brook has closed down due to rising costs.
Village Bite on the estate’s shopping precinct in Tunley Home, off Great Greens Lane, announced it would be shutting with immediate effect on Monday (January 10).
The takeaway, which sold a range of pizzas, burgers, kebabs and fried chicken, said it had struggled in recent months due to the ‘rising costs of everything’.
In a message to customers on social media, the owner said: “It’s been a struggle to keep afloat in these past few months but I’ve got to the stage where I can’t go on.
"Me and all the staff are very grateful for all the love and respect we have been given by everyone.
“Gutted to be writing this but the Village Bite is now closed due to the rising costs of everything – electric, gas, stock etc.”
The announcement was met with disappointment from those on the Clayton Brook estate who had been regular customers over the years.