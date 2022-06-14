The Chorley town centre drive-thru in Clifford Street (A6) will shut at 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday, June 15) and stay closed until Thursday, July 14.

Over the next four weeks the restaurant will be completely refurbished, said franchisee H & S Restaurants, which runs the fast-food outlet.

In the meantime, the nearest McDonald’s will be the new drive-thru two miles away at the Tesco Extra car park off Southport Road (A581), which opened in December, 2021.

A post on the Chorley McDonald’s Facebook page says: “We will be closing at 8pm on Wednesday, June 15 until Thursday, July 14 for large refurbishment works.

“The nearest restaurant will be Chorley Tesco.”

It is not clear what will happen to the staff at the Chorley town centre McDonald’s during its month-long closure.

