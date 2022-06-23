The Duke of York on the busy A6 route on Bolton Road, Chorley, offers freehold tenure.

The two storey detached property, described as “ a traditional, wet-led, community local”, is close to both Chorley FC and a main shopping area.

The Duke of York pub in Chorley

There is a ground floor trading area of 2,551 sq ft, a beer patio and parking area plus three bedroomed accommodation.

Agents leisure property specialists Fleurets said: “The pub is located approximately 50 metres from Chorley FC, and it is used by many Chorley FC fans and rival supporters for pre and post match drinks.

"A new operator may feel there is potential to offer local, cask conditioned real ales together with traditional bar meals.”

Meanwhile Fleurets is also marketing the Ye Olde Original Withy Trees pub at 157, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, which is on sale with a reduced price of £395,000. It was originally up for sale at £450,000. The pub dates back to at least 1834 when documents show Richard Fairclough was the landlord.

The Ye Olde Original Withy Trees pub on Station Road in Bamber Bridge has been put up for sale. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

It was formerly Withy Trees Farm and the original building dates back centuries. Withy Trees was the name describing the whole Bamber Bridge area and other well known local properties with the Withy Trees name included the Withy Trees Cotton Mill and the Withy Trees Cottages.

The move is the latest in a series of Lancashire pubs that are being developed.

This week it was revealed that a Preston pub, once hailed as one of city’s top live music venues, will soon be ready to rock again after developers were given the cue to revamp it.

The owners of the historic Lamb Hotel in Church Street have been granted listed building consent to upgrade the 200-year-old building to provide 12 flats, with an art gallery and entertainment venue underneath.