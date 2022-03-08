Chorley cakes maker gets a thumbs up from Dragon
Former Dragons’ Den star and celebrity retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis handed a boost to a Lancashire home-based business.
Chorley based small business Short But Sweet was one of the lucky businesses to get a shout out from the Rymans Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman in his Small Business Sunday initiative held every Sunday between 5 and 7.30pm.
Rachael Foster, owner of Short But Sweet, tweeted Theo about her business during one Small Business Sunday last July and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.
Theo re‐tweeted Rachael’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, www.shortbutsweetbakery.co.uk has 1000 more followers and extra orders for their freshly baked cakes, cookies and sweet treats. They are also profiled on the #SBS website.
And now Rachel attended Theo’s annual event for the winners in Birmingham and received her certificate.
She said, “As the bakery started out as a side-hustle back in 2017, it’s given me great confidence to peruse this as a future career.
"I’d never dreamed it would be as popular as it is today! I still bake in my home kitchen in Chorley but it is great to have support from Theo and for him to help spread the word about what I do to his following.”
Theo Paphitis, said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club. I wish Short But Sweet every success.”