Chorley cakes maker gets a thumbs up from Dragon

Chorley based small business Short But Sweet was one of the lucky businesses to get a shout out from the Rymans Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman in his Small Business Sunday initiative held every Sunday between 5 and 7.30pm.

Rachael Foster, owner of Short But Sweet, tweeted Theo about her business during one Small Business Sunday last July and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Theo re‐tweeted Rachael’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, www.shortbutsweetbakery.co.uk has 1000 more followers and extra orders for their freshly baked cakes, cookies and sweet treats. They are also profiled on the #SBS website.

Rachael Foster, Short But Sweet Bakery Chorley with Theo Paphitis of Small Business Sunday

And now Rachel attended Theo’s annual event for the winners in Birmingham and received her certificate.

She said, “As the bakery started out as a side-hustle back in 2017, it’s given me great confidence to peruse this as a future career.

"I’d never dreamed it would be as popular as it is today! I still bake in my home kitchen in Chorley but it is great to have support from Theo and for him to help spread the word about what I do to his following.”

Theo Paphitis, said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club. I wish Short But Sweet every success.”