Open to business owners and managers living and working in the area, the first event for the new Penwortham Business Network will be held at Lime Bar and Lounge in Liverpool Road at 9.30am on Thursday, March 17.

The first of a series of monthly events has been organised by Jemma Lloyd of Vincents Solicitors, Michael Bailey of Michael Bailey Estate Agents, and Carol Rialas who owns Lime and will provide drinks and pastries.

They expect up to 30 people from sectors as diverse as retail, food and hospitality, professional services, healthcare and education, manufacturing, construction, trades, creative and crafts.

Their aim is to foster relationships following the Covid hiatus, discuss community events, ideas for town centre improvements and possible business opportunities.

Jemma Lloyd said: “There is a real pent-up demand from businesses in Penwortham following restrictions over the last two years, and we’ve had so much interest already from those who are keen to share what they’ve been up to.

"And a lot of people who are working remotely are looking forward to meeting up face-to-face and re-establishing those relationships.

“There’s so many fantastic businesses in Penwortham, there’s not much you can’t do or get locally, and this will be an opportunity for us all to find out more about each other and really support the ‘Shop Local’ ethos.”

A new business and community network group is launching in Penwortham. Pictured are Jemma Lloyd, head of Vincents’ Penwortham branch, with Vincents colleague Jack Andre and Michael Bailey of Michael Bailey Estate Agents at Lime Bar

Michael Bailey said: “The community here is very supportive of local businesses and we want to repay that by fostering a really positive, active network of people working on behalf of the town. Now things are getting back to normal we have the chance for people to engage with each other more and make the most of the energy and the talents of the town’s business community.

“If work opportunities arise from the forum then that’s great, but supporting the community is our driving force.”

And Carol Rialas said: “The impact of Lockdown on our business was enormous and we would have struggled to survive without this incredible community which supported our take out cocktail initiative and has been back in force since we reopened fully. We hosted similar very popular events prior to Covid and I’m excited to be able to something give back by offering the venue, space and support to everyone that attends.”