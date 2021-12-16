Crowds throng Liverpool Road during Penwortham's Christmas Markets yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 15). Pic credit: Stephen Murtagh

These were the scenes as crowds soaked up the festive atmosphere at Penwortham's Christmas Markets last night

Crowds thronged the streets of Penwortham to soak up the festive atmosphere of its Christmas Markets yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 15).

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 11:52 am
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:01 pm

Liverpool Road was transformed into a Christmas wonderland between 6pm and 9pm when stallholders lined the street to showcase their festive goods.

It was a cheerful return to tradition after last year's event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Those who visited the Markets were full of praise for the event and organisers Penwortham Town Council.

"Great night. Lovely Christmassy atmosphere," said one visitor. "Great stalls and the smaller businesses looked like they were thriving."

"It was a wonderful night, such a brilliant turn out," said another.

"Super to see such a fantastic turn out," added Stephen Murtagh. "Lots of stalls. Lots of food. Well done all involved in the planning."

These were the scenes in Liverpool Road last night...

It was a cheerful return to tradition after last year's Christmas Markets were cancelled because of coronavirus. Pic credit: Stephen Murtagh

Liverpool Road was transformed into a Christmas wonderland between 6pm and 9pm when stallholders lined the street to showcase their festive goods. Pic credit: Stephen Murtagh

"Great night. Lovely Christmassy atmosphere," said one visitor. "Great stalls and the smaller businesses looked like they were thriving." Pic credit: Stephen Murtagh

Children enjoy the amusement rides in the Fleece pub car park. Pic credit: Stephen Murtagh

