Business stars Jaqueline Gold and Theo Paphitis reckon this Blackpool online gifts firm is a real winner

David and Jane Charnley set up Toast in the Post in 2020 when their existing events business Love Expo was impacted by the pandemic lockdowns. They moved their businesses to offices in the Blackpool Airport Enterprise zone after having sold more than 3,500 gift packages in just six months.

Now they have taken on one member of staff, developed their range by adding little extras to the drinks gift boxes and have launched a corporate range.

They have just returned from the Small Business Sunday event in Birmingham having won Theo’s twitter competition four weeks after launching. And, after winning Anne Summers’ supremo Jacqueline Gold’s #WOW (Women on Wednesdays) award too, they are now set to meet her in London as one of her top winners.

David and Jane Charnley of Toast in the Post, the Blackpool-based drinks in the post gift business with retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis

Jane said: “Exhibitions are only just restarting after two years of being put on hold but David and I have been continuing to drive forward with A Toast in the Post.

“The business is continuing to thrive. The corporate market is proving popular. With no minimum order quantities, each toast personalised, and a range of drinks to choose from, they make the perfect gift for businesses for a whole host of reasons, such as celebrating a business anniversary, rewarding staff, and thanking customers.

"Attending the SBS event has given us a much needed boost! Not only did we meet and have a photo opportunity with Theo Paphitis but we were delighted to meet all the supportive business owners we have connected with virtually since launching A Toast in the Post, and winning the SBS competition.

"We left the event inspired after hearing a powerful, positive presentation from Theo, a fireside chat with Touker Suleyman and Theo and to hear from Rachel Watkyn and her inspirational journey with the Tiny Box Company."

One of Toast in the Post's gift boxes

“Jacqueline Gold got in touch with us to announce we were one of her Top three businesses of 2021 and we are invited to a mentoring day with her at the Anne Summer’s headquarters and lunch at the Ivy in London.