"Due to unforeseen circumstances this branch is temporarily closed until further notice,"

The branch in Cotton Mill Road – behind Morrisons in Station Road – was closed yesterday and a relative of the owner has confirmed it is due to Covid.

The closure is only temporary but a re-opening date has not been confirmed at this stage.

The Post Office near Morrisons in Bamber Bridge is closed until further notice due to Covid among staff

“Due to Covid illnesses amongst staff at Bamber Bridge Post Office we will be closed till further notice,” said Remi Atkins, whose mum and auntie run the Post Office.

The Post Office is usually open between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am till 1pm on Sundays.