Ahead of the 2024 season, Blackpool Pleasure Beach has revealed ten of the weirdest and wackiest items that have been found in the park.
It's no secret that guests regularly mistakenly drop things from rides and leave belongings on benches - whether it be from an unzipped pocket or a forgetful friend - but sometimes the missing items aren't as typical as you may think.
Of course the amusement park has seen its fair share of iPhones, wallets, keys and handbags, but with 175 years' worth of thrillseekers stepping through its doors, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is no stranger to a rogue, out-of-place item!
Let's dive in to 10 of the strangest items Blackpool Pleasure Beach employees have found:
1. Hollywood Star Marlene Dietrich’s earring
When the Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich was filming in Blackpool, it was only necessary for her to visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach. So when Marlene Dietrich lost an earring trying out the iconic Big Dipper, she was confident the amusement park staff would find it for her. 73 years later they did!
2. Fully charged Nokia 3310 phone
It’s not unusual to find a lost phone at an amusement park, in fact it’s probably the most common find with Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff admitting they find hundreds a year, but finding a Nokia brick poses a couple of odd questions. How long has the phone been lost for? Or even weirder still, why is someone using a Nokia brick in the 2020s? (P.S it still had a fully charged battery).
3. Prosthetic ear
It’s safe to say staff had quite a fright when they noticed a lone ear looming underneath Big Dipper. Upon inspection and to everyone’s relief, the ear was found to be prosthetic!
4. Two pairs of dentures
We all know amusement parks evoke laughs and screams, and with a line-up of industry leading rides and rollercoasters, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is no stranger to it. But perhaps thrillseekers were enjoying themselves a little bit too much when staff were shocked to find not one, but two sets of dentures! Laugh until your heart is content… or until your teeth fall out.