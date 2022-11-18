The markets start on December 3, when the popular Clitheroe Pop Choir takes to the market bullring at 1pm, following a Christmas lights switch-on by Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst.

Further markets featuring a feast of festive food and drink and gifts that won’t break the bank will be held on Saturday, December 10 and 17.

Stalls will include Mama Shar’s celebrated Caribbean cookhouse, famous for its jerk chicken, rice and peas, curried goat, fried chicken dumplings and other specialities devised by founder Sharmen Frith-Hemmings using family recipes handed down through the generations.

Mama Shar’s celebrated Caribbean cookhouse will be dishing up a feast of festive fare at the Clitheroe Christmas Markets.

Clitheroe Food Festival favourite Fairham Gin will also be rocking up with its 100-per cent vapour-infused gins handcrafted in 60-litre copper pots at its small distillery in Preston.

They will join over 30 festive stalls packing the market’s bullring, among them some of the region’s best artisan producers, including Dipz Doughnuts, Oh My Cheesecake, Doe Bakehouse, the Spice Cartel and Clitheroe’s Bowland Brewery, alongside the market’s 80 regular stallholders with their weekly offering of fruit and vegetables, bread and cakes, fish and meat, clothing and lingerie, curtains and fabrics, flowers and electrical goods.

Louise Edge, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “We have created a strong narrative around markets over the years and are delighted to be hosting these festive markets that will support the local economy, as we move into the post-pandemic period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Markets offer many economic and social benefits, such as encouraging entrepreneurship and civic pride, and fostering a sense of community.

“Visitors to the Clitheroe Christmas Markets can expect top-quality local produce and a warm Ribble Valley welcome.”

Clitheroe has hosted a regular market since the Norman Conquest in the 12th Century.

It hosts markets on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and last year was the subject of a £110,000 makeover featuring heritage-style signage, new canopies and revamped loos.

Advertisement Hide Ad