The climbing centre ‘Clip n Climb’ which has activity hubs up and down the country has announced a shock closure of the Preston branch due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Located on the Millennium City Park in Preston, Clip ‘n’ Climb was a popular leisure activity for both adults and children across Lancashire.

However late last night, (Wednesday 27 September), the centre announced a shock closure on its Facebook page blaming ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The announcement was to the upset of many as the post was instantly flooded with messages of sadness and well wishes for the centre.

Although the exact circumstances haven’t been specified, the statement blames the closure on circumstances relevant to the lease of the Preston building.

After seven years of welcoming amatuer to professional climbers into the hub, the centre will cease trading on October 31, with bookings to this date honoured by the hub.

What did the statement read?

‘We have some very sad news to share with you all. Due to foreseen circumstances with the lease of our building we have taken the difficult decision to close our doors.

‘Our last day of trading will be 31st October 2023.

‘We would like to reassure everyone that all bookings and parties up to this date will not be affected by this and we will continue to take bookings until the end of October.

‘We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff past and present for a fantastic 7 years of working with us.

‘We also want to thank all of our customers over the years. We have enjoyed seeing everyone use our centre, have fun and grow in confidence in their climbing ability.

‘We would love to see you before we close and look forward to the future as we hope to bring Clip ‘n’ Climb back to Preston!