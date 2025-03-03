Churchill Support Services Announces Transformation To ProFM Group

Security and facilities management experts Churchill Support Services have officially announced a major rebrand to ProFM Group.

This strategic brand overhaul has been designed with the future longevity of the business in mind, better reflecting the suite of services that the group can offer - laying the foundations for the expansion of future arms of the business.

In a hybrid approach to some of the UK’s most in-demand sectors – physical and electronic security, and cleaning – ProFM Group has evolved to encompass the services businesses across the UK are most in need of. It’s a refreshing change from what many have often sought from separate providers.

The transition was originally set into motion with Churchill’s first acquisition back in 2023, Vanguard Cleaning Management Solutions Limited. This became the professional cleaning capability within the group of companies, coupling a meticulous, medical-grade approach to professional cleaning with Churchill’s industry-leading security services.

From there, the company began its journey towards comprehensive facilities management services - so often a pressure point for the UK’s public and private sectors. That journey gained further steam with the second acquisition in as many years, with security technology company Sonitech Systems becoming part of the ProFM Group.

This acquisitive growth has been actioned with key objectives and milestones at the forefront of the rebrand, preparing for the future of the business and the impetus for a ‘one-stop-shop’ with subject matter experts within a professional facilities management group.

However, throughout the process, there has been a strong focus on the well-being of employees. The business has always fostered a healthy working culture, and career development, ensuring a strong passion for the work that is undertaken.

This is an area that has always been underpinned by the core virtues of the business: Humility, Passion and People First. The rebrand to ProFM Group will maintain these virtues at the forefront, proactively bringing everyone together across the acquisitive divisions with one shared vision.

John Melling, Group Chief Executive Officer at ProFM Group, discusses the growth of the brand:

“I’m incredibly excited to be taking this business to new heights. We’re committed to maintaining the reputation we’ve cultivated in our three decades of operation and becoming the professional facilities management company that our clients demand is an essential part of our evolution. It’s all about unifying the brand and aligning the expertise of our group companies.

"Our services are exceptional, and this innovation is the natural progression of the business we’ve become. That’s exactly what ProFM is for me – a way for us to bring passionate individuals together, and deliver best-in-class service, whilst ensuring the wellbeing and progression of our employees.”

John Melling - Group Chief Executive Officer

The move has been met with widespread enthusiasm from those most intimately involved with the business. Director of Sales Emily Macaulay – who began with the business 11 years ago as an apprentice – echoed John’s sentiments.“ProFM is the combination of our collective efforts and the natural evolution of the business. Myself, the C-Suite Leadership team, and everyone involved with the company are thrilled to finally be announcing something that’s been in the works for so long, and that showcases our ambitious plans for a brighter future in facilities management."

Emily Macaulay - Group Director of Sales

Clients of ProFM have already been informed in advance of the changes, and infrastructural changes like branding and signage are likely to be the only changes that customers see. There will be no disruption to service delivery or the support clients receive from departments across the business.

John Melling sums it up best:

“The ProFM transformation is a statement of intent, and something we’re able to hinge our industry-leading services on. We’ve long been known as the UK’s #1 in security, and it’s time we bring that expert service to the wider facilities management spectrum.”

You can read more about the transition from Churchill Support Services to ProFM in the company’s newsroom.