All Greene King pubs in Preston rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

As the weather starts getting warmer, who doesn’t love a good old pint in the sun.

In Preston, the large pub retailer and brewer runs a total of 8 ‘local’ pubs each dotted around in the city’s many communities. We have looked at each venue to find the one you love and rave about the most online.

Greene King was founded in Bury St. Edmunds, in Suffolk, in 1799 by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene. The chain now runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in towns, villages and city-centre high streets across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Post has rounded up all Greene King Pubs in Preston favoured by drinkers and ranked them from best to worst according to Google reviews.

Take a look at the 8 that made the cut.

All Greene King pubs in Preston from best to worst on Google reviews

The Guild, 99 Fylde Road, PR1 2XQ, came in top of the leaderboard with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating from 386 Google reviews

The Poachers, Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6BA, came second with a 4.1 star rating from 2,024 Google reviews

The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green, PR4 2PH, came third with a 4.1 star rating from 863 Google reviews