News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

All Greene King pubs in Preston rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

As the weather starts getting warmer, who doesn’t love a good old pint in the sun.

By Emma Downey
Published 15th May 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:41 BST

In Preston, the large pub retailer and brewer runs a total of 8 ‘local’ pubs each dotted around in the city’s many communities. We have looked at each venue to find the one you love and rave about the most online.

Greene King was founded in Bury St. Edmunds, in Suffolk, in 1799 by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene. The chain now runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in towns, villages and city-centre high streets across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Post has rounded up all Greene King Pubs in Preston favoured by drinkers and ranked them from best to worst according to Google reviews.

Take a look at the 8 that made the cut.

Undefined: readMore
All Greene King pubs in Preston rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

1. All Greene King pubs in Preston from best to worst on Google reviews

All Greene King pubs in Preston rated from best to worst according to Google reviews Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The Guild, 99 Fylde Road, PR1 2XQ, came in top of the leaderboard with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating from 386 Google reviews

2. The Guild

The Guild, 99 Fylde Road, PR1 2XQ, came in top of the leaderboard with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating from 386 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Poachers, Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6BA, came second with a 4.1 star rating from 2,024 Google reviews

3. The Poachers

The Poachers, Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6BA, came second with a 4.1 star rating from 2,024 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green, PR4 2PH, came third with a 4.1 star rating from 863 Google reviews

4. The Grapes

The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green, PR4 2PH, came third with a 4.1 star rating from 863 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GoogleGreene KingPrestonSuffolkWalesScotlandEngland