Chorley-based Barkers lands Red Rose Digital award nomination

Chorley-based Barkers has secured a nomination for the Digital award at the 2025 Red Rose Awards.

As award season gets into full swing for 2025, the Red Rose Awards aims to celebrate businesses across Lancashire that help keep the county’s economy growing and thriving!

The Digital award focuses on rewarding Lancashire businesses who are leading the way in the digital sector, providing customers with results that have a real impact through innovation, strategy, implementation and strong results for clients.

Barkers’ Digital practice was developed in 2021 as part of Barkers Commercial Services, which was established in 2014. The Digital team is already a multi-award-winning team consisting of procurement, commercial and technology practitioners, who help businesses across a range of industries accelerate their procurement and finance transformations through the implementation of class-leading technology.

As a Lancashire-based SME operating in a marketplace full of global providers, Barkers specialises in delivering lightning-fast and game-changing digital solutions that drive real measurable results, whilst going toe-to-toe with industry giants. From record-breaking implementations to a commitment to sustainability, talent investment and social value, Barkers is committed to reshaping the future of procurement.

As a finalist, Barkers will now be invited to meet a judging panel and give a 10-minute presentation followed by 10 minutes of questions from the judges, before the prestigious awards ceremony on 13th March at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Matt Hardaker, Delivery Director at Barkers, commented on the award nomination: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Red Rose Digital Award. At Barkers we aim to enhance an organisation’s procurement efficiency through the power of digital technology, saving businesses time and enabling teams to progress onto real value-add work that drives their organisation forward. It’s an honour to support businesses across the North West and further afield to achieve this, and we are delighted to have been shortlisted in recognition of the work we do to help our clients achieve more.”