Central Radio North West unveils fresh jingle package for New Year 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based Central Radio North West has partnered with TM Studios to deliver a fresh new modern sound reflecting listener feedback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire's independent local radio station, Central Radio, is set to ring in the New Year with a vibrant new sound, launching a bespoke jingle package on 5 January 2025.

Crafted by the renowned TM Studios, the “Live in Portland” package introduces a unique five-note sonic logo and contemporary vocal arrangements, perfectly aligning with the station’s Adult CHR format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Director Nathan Hill expressed enthusiasm for the update: “Our new jingle package offers a fresh, modern sound that truly reflects our audience’s tastes. It’s an exciting step forward as we continue to evolve and invest in local media and broadcasting and engage with our listeners.”

Station Director, Nathan Hill in Studio.

"The Central Radio brand is very strong and this new audio package will galvanise our brand event further with a very distinguished 5 note audio logo and a sung identity which will resonate with our listeners."

Now in its third year of broadcasting, Central Radio North West originally launched across Blackpool in 2022 upon a brand new Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB) transmitter site located at the top of the iconic Blackpool Tower, around a year later, the station then expanded its coverage to include Preston, Leyland, Chorley, Blackburn and Burnley and now covers a population area of around 1 million adults across Lancashire.

The station recently conducted a listener survey, garnering valuable insights and ideas. Nathan Hill noted, “The feedback from our listeners has been fantastic. We’re implementing many of their suggestions throughout 2025 to enhance our programming and overall listener experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration with TM Studios underscores Central Radio North West’s commitment to delivering a high-quality independent local radio format with strong audio branding. TM Studios, acclaimed for their innovative jingle packages, designed “Live in Portland” to bridge the gap between CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) and Hot AC (Hot Adult Contemporary) formats, making it an ideal fit for stations like Central Radio North West that play pop hits.

Chris Stevens from TM Studio says: "TM is proud to work with stations of all sizes across the UK and the world, and having worked with Nathan on Central Radio's previous jingles, we're delighted to help create the station's new sound for 2025. We think listeners across the North West will love them!"

Listeners can experience the station’s refreshed sound starting 5 January 2025, as Central Radio North West continues to provide engaging content, local news and a large variety of music that resonates with its diverse audience across Lancashire.

For more information about Central Radio's new jingle package and to hear a sample, they can be found here: www.central.radio/jingles-2025