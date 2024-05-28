British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming animals in Lancashire
With the aim of getting one step closer to rehoming our one millionth hen, the British Hen Welfare Trust is encouraging supporters to share their gardens with eggstra-special friends this summer.
The British Hen Welfare Trust believe that every single one of the 39 million commercial laying hens in the UK deserves the chance to live a free-range retirement in the open air and has been helping to make these dreams come true since 2005, relying on hen-spiring kind-hearted animal lovers to offer new homes to these hens destined for slaughter.
We will be holding a rehoming event in your area on June 1st . If you think you or someone you may know would be able to give a hen the summer of their dreams, please contact us on 01884 860084 or email [email protected] for more details.
All we ask is that you are able to rehome three or more hens and that you have plenty of space to get your girls settled in.
If you choose to rehome hens from the BHWT, we can help with advice and guidance. There’s a wealth of information on our website or give us a call on 01884 860084.
So, if you love the idea of the ‘good life’ and long summer evenings spent outdoors with your new clucky companions, why not consider sharing your garden with our home seeking hens?