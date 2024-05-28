British Hen Welfare Trust rehoming animals in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Share your summer with feathery friends and help the British Hen Welfare Trust on its way to rehoming its one millionth henAs the long summer days call us back into our gardens and we begin to enjoy our outside spaces once more, why not consider gathering a few feathered friends together too?

With the aim of getting one step closer to rehoming our one millionth hen, the British Hen Welfare Trust is encouraging supporters to share their gardens with eggstra-special friends this summer.

The British Hen Welfare Trust believe that every single one of the 39 million commercial laying hens in the UK deserves the chance to live a free-range retirement in the open air and has been helping to make these dreams come true since 2005, relying on hen-spiring kind-hearted animal lovers to offer new homes to these hens destined for slaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will be holding a rehoming event in your area on June 1st . If you think you or someone you may know would be able to give a hen the summer of their dreams, please contact us on 01884 860084 or email [email protected] for more details.

British Hen Welfare Trust founder Jane Howorth

All we ask is that you are able to rehome three or more hens and that you have plenty of space to get your girls settled in.

If you choose to rehome hens from the BHWT, we can help with advice and guidance. There’s a wealth of information on our website or give us a call on 01884 860084.