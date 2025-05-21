Brabners bolsters Lancashire corporate team with partner hire

Purpose-led independent law firm, Brabners, has recruited Brett Cooper to its growing Lancashire corporate team as partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett, who lives in Lancaster, joins from national transport law specialist, Backhouse Jones, where he was head of corporate.

With over 16 years’ experience of corporate and commercial work, Brett has a strong track record advising businesses and entrepreneurs across the North on a range of corporate and commercial matters. His expertise includes business sales, management buy-outs (MBOs), mergers and acquisitions, as well as business reorganisations and shareholder agreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has a specific niche in the transport, logistics and freight sectors, and has previously served as company secretary of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the UK’s largest trade association for coach, heavy goods and large goods operators, with over 8,500 members. Brett is also a specialist in the insurance brokerage sector.

Nikki Whittle; Brett Cooper; Mark Rathbone, head of corporate

Based at the firm’s Lancashire office, on the outskirts of Preston, Brett will be part of Brabners’ 70-strong corporate team, working with colleagues in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

Speaking on the appointment, Brett said: “Brabners is a firm which has always impressed me, not only through my direct experience of working with its people on transactions, but also through its sustained investment in its culture and commitment to be one of the best law firms to work for.

“The Brabners corporate team is among the most active dealmakers in the North, with an ambition to keep progressing. Within the Lancashire market, Brabners and I share a strong belief in the region’s diverse and growing economy, which is home to many market-leading businesses. I am looking forward to working with the Brabners team to support the entrepreneurs driving these businesses forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brabners corporate team is one of the largest in the North and was recognised as a top 15 M&A adviser nationally by Experian in 2024, and advised on more than £800million publishable transactions, a 31 percent increase on the previous year.

Nikki Whittle, partner, leads the corporate team at Brabners’ Lancashire office. She said: “Our corporate team in Lancashire continues to go from strength to strength and Brett’s appointment adds valuable depth and capacity to the team.

“At Brabners, one of our key strengths is our sector specialisms and Brett’s arrival further enhances this reputation. His expertise will bolster our strong manufacturing and supply chain sector team, while broadening our reach within transport and logistics, and insurance brokerage.

“Brett brings with him a strong professional profile across North Lancashire and the South Lakes, which will help elevate our profile and relationships in these strong commercial sub-regions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brabners is ranked in the top tier of The Legal 500 2025 for corporate and commercial matters, with multiple members of the team receiving credit in the Hall of Fame and as Leading Partners, Next Generation Partners, Leading Associates and Recommended Lawyers in their field.