Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Café 1847 is named after the date Booths was founded as coffee and tea merchants in Blackpool.

The cafe, located inside the Clitheroe store in Station Road, has been re-imagined and will serve hot and cold food and drinks for breakfast and lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the most of seasonal and local produce where possible, customers can enjoy specialities such as the 1847 Signature Breakfast, Booths Ploughman’s Lunch, artisan sandwiches, strawberry cream tea and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Café 1847 is named after the date Booths was founded (Credit: David Millington Photography)

Store manager Nicola Balshaw said: “We’re delighted to add Café 1847 as part of our extensive store refurbishment.

"The new space is warm and welcoming, and we want customers to feel special the moment they arrive.

“It’s all about the details, from the aroma of freshly ground coffee to a colouring page and special ‘proper food menu’ for little ones.”

Customers can enjoy specialities such as the 1847 Signature Breakfast and the Booths Ploughman’s Lunch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Café 1847 is also introducing “Little Foodies”, a menu specifically designed for smaller appetites.

Nicola added: “We’ve really tried to think about the little details that make a difference to a meal, right down to our children’s colouring page that features our newly named lion character, Dandy, which was named by our customers.

“Our colleagues have been on extensive training programmes and hospitality skills workshops to deliver truly top-notch service.

“This is the first phase of our exciting new store format and I know customers are going to love using the café as part of their trip to Booths and it will truly become part of the local community," Nicola added.

Café 1847 is also introducing “Little Foodies”, a menu specifically designed for smaller appetites

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1847, Booths have worked hard to engage with the wider community and develop partnerships with suppliers, producers, schools and like-minded organisations.

Café 1847 will welcome customers and community groups to socialise and catch up over a cup of coffee, in an inviting and friendly environment.

The new café also creates opportunities for events and new experiences to take place.

Booths are hosting a series of special events this autumn that celebrate great food and drink, from artisan Italian cheese and wine pairings to special sherry tasting events.