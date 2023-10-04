Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And with no less than nine branches on the Fylde coast, the team is obviously doing something right!

Customers were queueing along the street when the new Ingol branch recently opened, and it will be interesting to see if outlets open in the city.

My latest mission was to check out a standard portion of fish and chips at the Senior’ branch in Bispham village.

Reporter Richard Hunt with the Seniors fish and chips

How much do they cost?

The standard portion of haddock and chips, with salt and vinegar, cost £9.50.

What were they like?

Salt and vinegar is always an option on fish and chip and I asked them to put some on mine.

Seniors have now opened a 10th outlet

The chips were firm and fluffy – not soggy – but thankfully not overdone!

Sometimes fish and chips can be tasty enough but a bit too greasy – and indigestion can strike later.

But that wasn’t the case here.

The haddock was firm but felt fresh.

What about the batter, you ask, in an urgent tone?

Yes, many fish and chips stand or fall on the batter but here it was very palatable.

Would I go back again?

Yes, I would definitely go back. Every has their favourite local chippy but Seniors is always a contender.