Blackpool trams to get new digital radios thanks to Leyland technology firm

It means drivers will be in better contact with HQ and can react to breakdowns, accidents and road-works to keep services on time.

Blackpool Transport Services, which operates buses and trams throughout Lancashire’s Fylde Coast, is replacing its old analogue radios with a digital radio system being designed and installed by communications specialists TES Communication Solutions, of Leyland.

The works will include a new independent and resilient wide-area voice and data infrastructure so that operations will carry on even in the event of power cuts or cellular outages.

The new radio system will include a multi-terminal digital control desk to monitor and manage the vehicle fleet.

Each vehicle, including Palladium buses and the modern Flexity2 trams will have the on-board radio installed, while inspectors will be equipped with mobile devices to allow them to communicate by voice and data to the main control desk or directly to vehicles.

This means drivers will be equipped with better information, faster, and be able to relay this to customers – offering an improved journeys.

The system has been designed for passenger and driver safety by using a dedicated control channel that will always prioritise emergency calls, to allow immediate help, while all emergency calls are recorded for evidence should they be needed.

The upgraded system will also allow Blackpool Transport buses to communicate with the central control centre when operating out of the greater Blackpool and Fylde area, allowing the operator to provide more long distance services such as rail replacement buses.

Similar technology has already been installed by TES Communication Solutions for the West Midlands Metro as it undergoes major expansion and the new system will also allow Blackpool Transport to better manage its fleet of vehicles as the tram network expands to a new terminus at Blackpool North train station.

Wayne Smith, operations manager at Blackpool Transport said: “Our relationship with TES and our work to upgrade and future-proof our communications system is part of our wider strategic plans to embrace digital technology and continue to offer the very best for our customers and our staff. Being able to better support our front line staff with additional real time information is a really positive step forward.”

Steve Smith, managing director of TES, said: “This is a huge upgrade on the system and means we can ensure coverage geographically as the network expands. It also means Blackpool Transport has the radio capacity to grow its services while improving driver and passenger safety.

“We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with Blackpool Transport since installing their original system. Our 24/7 managed service allows us to offer support whenever it is needed while also continually looking at improvements that can meet the company’s business priorities.”