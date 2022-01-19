Blackpool haulage firm is to sponsor Lancashire business expos for 2022

Fox Brothers have agreed headline partnerships for the 2022 Shout Expo events in Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

Fox Brothers was established in 1932 and now employs more than 500 people in Lancashire, with an ongoing commitment to recruitment and training.

Services include haulage, plant hire, aggregates, recycling and waste disposal, contracting, concrete, demolition, shipping and stevedoring and demolition.

Fox Brothers are headline sponsors for the Shout Network's series of business expos

The Fox Group, new patrons of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, is looking to enhance B2B relations with important support groups within the North West while increasing brand awareness of the services and support it offers to the community.

Paul Fox, managing director, said: “Lancashire Business Expo will be the Fox Group’s first attendance at a Shout Expo exhibition. We are extremely proud to be headlining this and the Merseyside and North West events throughout 2022.

“We are looking forward to telling our story, making new friends and acquaintances, and being a part of something that highlights the strength of business and industry in the North West.”

Director of Shout Expo, Jordan Conlin, said: “We’re delighted that Fox Brothers have agreed to be a headline partner of all three expos.

Lancashire Business Expo allows hundreds of firms to show off what they offer

“We’re very excited about working closely with them over the next 12 months to promote the Fox Brothers brand to the North West business community.

“This is a great opportunity for both companies.”

The dates of the expos are:

Lancashire Business Expo - Friday, March 25, at Preston Guild Hall.

Merseyside Expo – Thursday, June 30, at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

North West Expo – Friday October 21, at Bolton Whites Hotel.