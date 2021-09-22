Lancashire Business Expo 2021 to benefit from the wisdom of Age Concern

They say age brings wisdom, and Age Concern Central Lancashire which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year is on a mission to share its.

The team will join the 150 exhibitors and more than 1,500 delegates expected to attend and aim to provide them with information to support their business, and the opportunity to taste the workshops they provide to companies, colleges and other Third Sector organisations who want to make their customer service and support more accessible to and understanding of people who are older (including people living with conditions like dementia), and their carers.

Jordan Conlin of Shout Expo, which is behind the event, said: “This charity does amazing work for Lancashire’s ageing population, so we’re delighted they’ll be our partner at this event.”

Preston Guild Hall will play host again to the Lancashire Business Expo for 2021

He added that he wanted to see the charity’s team form mutually beneficial partnerships with the companies visiting on the day.

Suzanne Carr, Age Concern Lancashire’s chief executive, said: “The breadth of knowledge we have is phenomenal and we want to share it.

“Businesses are seeing they don’t have to be in the business of ageing or dementia to benefit.

That their staff who have caring responsibilities or customers coming through the doors or calling their business will, if properly understood, benefit from access and help the company’s brand grow as a result.

Suzanne Carr

"Something as simple as a site visit from our expert team can help businesses improve the environment and welcoming atmosphere for customers living with or caring for someone with dementia.

"Training workshops for customer service call handlers empowers them to more easily spot signs of distress or dementia and know how to provide a better experience for that customer are all making a phenomenal difference already.”