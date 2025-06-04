Blackburn business named four times finalist in Hyndburn Business Awards

Great Harwood-based soft furnishings brand rucomfy is celebrating after being named a finalist in four categories at this year’s Hyndburn Business Awards, recognising its digital impact, local roots, and continued business success.

The family-run business has been shortlisted for, Social Media Champion; Medium Business; Made in Hyndburn and Independent Retailer.

Nicole Greenhalgh, Creative Manager at rucomfy, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised in so many categories. It’s a real honour for our team here in Great Harwood – especially as everything we create is made right here in the heart of Hyndburn.”

Founded over 40 years ago, rucomfy began life making handmade dog beds and has grown into one of the UK’s leading beanbag brands. Still proudly family-run, the business now offers everything from classic beanbags and gaming chairs to outdoor seating and children’s designs – all made in-house with the option for personalisation.

rucomfy staff celebrate award nominations

Based in the heart of Lancashire’s historic textile region, rucomfy remains committed to local manufacturing. Every part of the supply chain is UK sourced – from the thread and fabrics to the beads used in filling – keeping production British-made from start to finish.

As well as being known for its trend-led products and strong social media presence, rucomfy puts people first, with a longstanding commitment to excellent customer service and employee wellbeing.

The winners of the 2025 Hyndburn Business Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel on Thursday 12 June.