BIBAS 2023: These are the Lancashire organisations and individuals crowned winners at the Be Inspired Business Awards

The winners in this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards were announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:49 BST

Following a gruelling nine months that saw a record entries levels reduced to 160 finalists after more than 400 hours of judging, 20 winners finally emerged at the BIBAs ceremony in the opulent surroundings of the Blackpool Tower ballroom on Friday, September 15.

The winners had been put through their paces during two exhaustive rounds of judging which included a formal interview held in May at Blackpool Football Club, followed by a visit to their respective workplaces where judges were able to soak-up the organisational culture and verify the claims made about their achievements.

They collected their awards in front of an audience of more than 1,000 business leaders and dignitaries from across the county at a spectacular annual event that is described by many as ‘the Oscars of the Lancashire business world’.

Organised by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, and now in their 16th year, the BIBAs recognise and reward the very best of Lancashire’s business talent.

These were this year’s winners:

The ceremony was hosted by Brendan Cole of Strictly fame, with guests entertained afterwards by surprise star, X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

1. BIBAs 2023

The ceremony was hosted by Brendan Cole of Strictly fame, with guests entertained afterwards by surprise star, X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

The Secret Garden Glamping

2. Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year

The Secret Garden Glamping

ICG

3. Digital & Marketing Business of the Year

ICG

The Senator Group

4. Green Business of the Year

The Senator Group

