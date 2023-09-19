BIBAs ceremony in the opulent surroundings of the Blackpool Tower ballroom

Following a gruelling nine months that saw a record entries levels reduced to 160 finalists after more than 400 hours of judging, 20 winners finally emerged at the BIBAs ceremony in the opulent surroundings of the Blackpool Tower ballroom on Friday September 15.

The winners had been put through their paces during two exhaustive rounds of judging which included a formal interview held in May at Blackpool Football Club, followed by a visit to their respective workplaces where judges were able to soak-up the organisational culture and verify the claims made about their achievements.

They collected their awards in front of an audience of more than 1,000 business leaders and dignitaries from across the county at a spectacular annual event that’s described by many as ‘the Oscars of the Lancashire business world’.

Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, and now in their 16th year, the BIBAs recognise and reward the very best of Lancashire’s business talent.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, congratulated the winners on their outstanding achievements: “This year, we heard time and time again from the judges that choosing the winners had been incredibly challenging in every category given the calibre of the entrants.

“Each of the 160 organisations that made it to the finals had displayed the sort of ingenuity, tenacity, innovation, culture, and ambition that are the hallmarks of business success, and that our independent judges look for. They all did an incredible job of highlighting their accomplishments and why they thought they deserved to win.

“But in the end, there could only ever be one winner in each category, and I’d like to congratulate each and every one of them. It’s safe to say that they are the best of the best, having set themselves apart from their competition rivals. They serve as an inspiration to us all, showcasing the potential of entrepreneurial spirit and determination.”

The BIBAs ceremony also saw the coveted Lancastrian of the Year award bestowed on David Taylor CBE, DL, the serving High Sheriff of Lancashire. Picked by a group of former winners to recognise someone who has contributed to the county’s business scene in a special way, this award honours achievement that spans decades and is given to those that have become part of the fabric of the Lancashire business community.

Speaking about his delight at having collected the Lancastrian of the Year award, David said: “I was under the impression I was there to present the award, not to be presented with it, so I’m shocked and absolutely taken aback. I’m feeling very proud, it’s my year as High Sheriff, so it’s the icing on the cake and completely unexpected.

“I think what’s good about Lancashire is it’s seen good times and bad times, it had massive cutbacks in its core industries of textiles and mining, and yet it survived that and came back, and it’s now a very diverse county with a whole range of businesses and a very healthy economy.

“The BIBAs is a great event, with the interest it promotes in businesses of all sizes, it just does so much good.”

The ceremony was hosted by Brendan Cole of Strictly fame, with guests entertained afterwards by surprise star, X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all our sponsors and suppliers that helped to make this year’s competition such a success, and the whole Chamber team for their hard work throughout the year,” added Babs.

The full list of those organisations and individuals that were crowned winners on the night, and their categories, is as follows:

Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year

The Secret Garden Glamping

Digital & Marketing Business of the Year

ICG

Green Business of the Year

The Senator Group

Scale Up Business of the Year

Serconnect

Professional Services Business of the Year

Becketts

Family Business of the Year

1842 Restaurant & Bar

Innovative Business of the Year

Levity Crop Science

Global Business of the Year

Hoofcount

Construction Business of the Year

Wareing Buildings

Employer of the Year

Clifton Homecare

Apprentice Team of the Year

Leyland Trucks

Education Establishment of the Year

Highfurlong School

Community Business of the Year

The BoatHouse Youth

Manufacturer of the Year

Leyland Trucks

Service Business of the Year

Scope Fire & Security

Start Up Business of the Year

Ecoeyes

Micro Business of the Year

The Small Business Academy

Small Business of the Year

Hoofcount

Medium Business of the Year

Service Care Solutions

Business of the Year

Leyland Trucks

Lancastrian of the Year

David Taylor CBE, DL

In addition, these finalists were highly commended by the judges:

Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year

Panache Cruises

Digital & Marketing Business of the Year

Standfast & Barracks

Scale Up Business of the Year

Standfast & Barracks

Green Business of the Year

Making Energy Greener

Professional Services Business of the Year

HPA Architects

Family Business of the Year

Equestrian Surfaces

Innovative Business of the Year

Adlington Group

Global Business of the Year

VetPlus

Construction Business of the Year

Serconnect

Employer of the Year

Spencer Clarke Group

Apprentice Team of the Year

Graham Engineering

Education Business of the Year

Cardinal Newman College

Community Business of the Year

Rainbow Hub NW

Manufacturer of the Year

Hoofcount

Service Business of the Year

HEIR Salon

Start Up Business of the Year

Hope's Dog Therapy

Micro Business of the Year

Four Seasons Glamping

Small Business of the Year

Spencer Clarke Group

Medium Business of the Year