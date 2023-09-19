Finalists in 20 categories crowned winners in the BIBAs 2023
Following a gruelling nine months that saw a record entries levels reduced to 160 finalists after more than 400 hours of judging, 20 winners finally emerged at the BIBAs ceremony in the opulent surroundings of the Blackpool Tower ballroom on Friday September 15.
The winners had been put through their paces during two exhaustive rounds of judging which included a formal interview held in May at Blackpool Football Club, followed by a visit to their respective workplaces where judges were able to soak-up the organisational culture and verify the claims made about their achievements.
They collected their awards in front of an audience of more than 1,000 business leaders and dignitaries from across the county at a spectacular annual event that’s described by many as ‘the Oscars of the Lancashire business world’.
Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, and now in their 16th year, the BIBAs recognise and reward the very best of Lancashire’s business talent.
Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, congratulated the winners on their outstanding achievements: “This year, we heard time and time again from the judges that choosing the winners had been incredibly challenging in every category given the calibre of the entrants.
“Each of the 160 organisations that made it to the finals had displayed the sort of ingenuity, tenacity, innovation, culture, and ambition that are the hallmarks of business success, and that our independent judges look for. They all did an incredible job of highlighting their accomplishments and why they thought they deserved to win.
“But in the end, there could only ever be one winner in each category, and I’d like to congratulate each and every one of them. It’s safe to say that they are the best of the best, having set themselves apart from their competition rivals. They serve as an inspiration to us all, showcasing the potential of entrepreneurial spirit and determination.”
The BIBAs ceremony also saw the coveted Lancastrian of the Year award bestowed on David Taylor CBE, DL, the serving High Sheriff of Lancashire. Picked by a group of former winners to recognise someone who has contributed to the county’s business scene in a special way, this award honours achievement that spans decades and is given to those that have become part of the fabric of the Lancashire business community.
Speaking about his delight at having collected the Lancastrian of the Year award, David said: “I was under the impression I was there to present the award, not to be presented with it, so I’m shocked and absolutely taken aback. I’m feeling very proud, it’s my year as High Sheriff, so it’s the icing on the cake and completely unexpected.
“I think what’s good about Lancashire is it’s seen good times and bad times, it had massive cutbacks in its core industries of textiles and mining, and yet it survived that and came back, and it’s now a very diverse county with a whole range of businesses and a very healthy economy.
“The BIBAs is a great event, with the interest it promotes in businesses of all sizes, it just does so much good.”
The ceremony was hosted by Brendan Cole of Strictly fame, with guests entertained afterwards by surprise star, X Factor winner Shayne Ward.
“I’d like to take a moment to thank all our sponsors and suppliers that helped to make this year’s competition such a success, and the whole Chamber team for their hard work throughout the year,” added Babs.
The full list of those organisations and individuals that were crowned winners on the night, and their categories, is as follows:
Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year
The Secret Garden Glamping
Digital & Marketing Business of the Year
ICG
Green Business of the Year
The Senator Group
Scale Up Business of the Year
Serconnect
Professional Services Business of the Year
Becketts
Family Business of the Year
1842 Restaurant & Bar
Innovative Business of the Year
Levity Crop Science
Global Business of the Year
Hoofcount
Construction Business of the Year
Wareing Buildings
Employer of the Year
Clifton Homecare
Apprentice Team of the Year
Leyland Trucks
Education Establishment of the Year
Highfurlong School
Community Business of the Year
The BoatHouse Youth
Manufacturer of the Year
Leyland Trucks
Service Business of the Year
Scope Fire & Security
Start Up Business of the Year
Ecoeyes
Micro Business of the Year
The Small Business Academy
Small Business of the Year
Hoofcount
Medium Business of the Year
Service Care Solutions
Business of the Year
Leyland Trucks
Lancastrian of the Year
David Taylor CBE, DL
In addition, these finalists were highly commended by the judges:
Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year
Panache Cruises
Digital & Marketing Business of the Year
Standfast & Barracks
Scale Up Business of the Year
Standfast & Barracks
Green Business of the Year
Making Energy Greener
Professional Services Business of the Year
HPA Architects
Family Business of the Year
Equestrian Surfaces
Innovative Business of the Year
Adlington Group
Global Business of the Year
VetPlus
Construction Business of the Year
Serconnect
Employer of the Year
Spencer Clarke Group
Apprentice Team of the Year
Graham Engineering
Education Business of the Year
Cardinal Newman College
Community Business of the Year
Rainbow Hub NW
Manufacturer of the Year
Hoofcount
Service Business of the Year
HEIR Salon
Start Up Business of the Year
Hope's Dog Therapy
Micro Business of the Year
Four Seasons Glamping
Small Business of the Year
Spencer Clarke Group
Medium Business of the Year
Royal Sanders UK